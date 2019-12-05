Abdul Razzaq gets mercilessly trolled for calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘a baby bowler’

Abdul Razzaq faced flak for calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘a baby bowler’ (Source: File photo) Abdul Razzaq faced flak for calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘a baby bowler’ (Source: File photo)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq made a controversial statement on Wednesday triggering hilarious reactions from cricket fans on social media. Razzaq claimed that he would have dominated Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah in his time. The all-rounder called him a ‘baby bowler’ when compared to fast bowling greats Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram whom he faced in his time.

The Twitterati trolled the 40-year-old for underestimating one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket currently.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,”Razzaq said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” he added.

This is not the first time Razzaq has said something controversial. Earlier, he had claimed that he can make Hardik Pandya world’s best all-rounder if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lets him. Also, he claimed in a talk show that he has had five to six extra-marital affairs.

