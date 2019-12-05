After calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’, Razzaq now says Kohli not in same class in Tendulkar

Virat Kohli is currently the No.1 ranked batsman in ODI and Test rankings (Source: File photo) Virat Kohli is currently the No.1 ranked batsman in ODI and Test rankings (Source: File photo)

After his controversial statement on Jasprit Bumrah, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that Virat Kohli isn’t in the same class as cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Razzaq also said that the standard of cricket has declined worldwide since his retirement.

“We are not seeing the same world class players that we played against say between 1992 to 2007. T20 cricket has changed the game. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Look at Virat Kohli when he scores he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but I don’t place him in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar, who was a different class altogether,” he said.

Razzaq has been in the news for his controversial comments on subjects ranging from volunteering to coach Hardik Pandya to his extra-marital affairs.

The 40-year-old said he wasn’t happy with Pakistan’s current bowling lineup, which failed to make a mark in the recently-concluded tour of Australia, losing the Test series 0-2.

“I know for a fact that the bowlers who went to Australia were picked because they caused problems to the senior batsmen in the nets. Is this any criteria for selection? Picking players on net performances is unacceptable. You never know how he will perform in a real time match,” he said.

New recruits Naseem Shah and Musa Khan struggled against Australia batsmen as the hosts registered big wins in both the Tests. Razzaq blamed the selectors for Pakistan’s horrendous start to World Test Championship.

“Naseem Shah, Hasnain they are good talent but I believe it is too early to put them in Test matches. They need to be taught and groomed more.”

