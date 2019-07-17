Toggle Menu
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq reveals he had several extramarital affairshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/abdul-razzaq-admits-he-had-five-to-six-extramarital-affairs-5834765/

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq reveals he had several extramarital affairs

Abdul Razzaq made his bold confession while speaking on a TV programme where he said he has had five-six extramarital affairs that also had a validity of 1-1.5 years.

Abdul Razzaq, cricketer Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Razzaq extramerital
Abdul Razzaq was a guest in a TV show in Pakistan where he made this statement. (File)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is hitting the headlines for quite some time now. A few days back Razzaq had said that he would like to coach Hardik Pandya to make him as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. However, he is in the eye of a fresh storm after a video surfaced on social media where the 39-year-old admitted to having extramarital affairs with multiple women.

He had also made a controversial remark after India’s loss to England that seamer Mohammed Shami performed well in the match because he is a Muslim.

 

Razzaq made his bold confession while speaking on a TV programme. He said he has had five-six extramarital affairs that also had a validity of 1-1.5 years. And when the astonished anchor asked him whether those had happened before marriage, Razzaq said they had happened after his conjugal life started.

Now Social media has found a hilarious similarity between Razzaq and Hardik Pandya. Co-incidentally, Pandya had also made similar remarks in a TV show, for which, he received a ban from the Indian board. The flamboyant all-rounder carried away with the nature of the show, something, which happened with Abdul Razzaq as well.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jason Roy set to make England Test debut against Ireland
2 Pakistan seniors don’t retire on time, compromise team’s fitness and form: Waqar Younis
3 Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down as Pakistan national chief selector