Cricket fraternity mourns Pakistan’s legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir’s death

Pakistan's Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs. He has 236 Test wickets and 132 ODI wickets at an average of 32.80 and 26.16.

Abdul Qadir had a unique bowling action (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan’s legendary leg spinner died after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest in Lahore on Friday. Qadir was 63 years old and is survived by his wife and four daughters. One of his daughters is married to Umar Akmal. Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs. He has 236 Test wickets and 132 ODI wickets at an average of 32.80 and 26.16. The Lahore-born cricketer also had three half-centuries in the longest format of the game. He played his last international match in November 1993.

The cricket fraternity mourned the death of the Pakistan cricketer:

