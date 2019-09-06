Cricket fraternity mourns Pakistan’s legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir’s death

Pakistan’s legendary leg spinner died after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest in Lahore on Friday. Qadir was 63 years old and is survived by his wife and four daughters. One of his daughters is married to Umar Akmal. Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs. He has 236 Test wickets and 132 ODI wickets at an average of 32.80 and 26.16. The Lahore-born cricketer also had three half-centuries in the longest format of the game. He played his last international match in November 1993.

The cricket fraternity mourned the death of the Pakistan cricketer:

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 6, 2019

Sad to find out about our legends Abdul Qadir and Abid Ali passing away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ May Allah give courage to their families during this tough time InshAllah. Pls recite Fatiha for the two legends who elevated the name of Pakistan across the world — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 6, 2019

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab’s passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

A legend of the game, Abdul Qadir left us today. Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi raajioon. #RIP — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 6, 2019

May Allah bless the departed soul of legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir Sahib who has passed away due to heart attack. It’s sad news for all of us. May Allah give patience to the rest of the family. RIP Ameen

امین 🤲🏼. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/htjQPOPHyi — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 6, 2019

We all belong to Allah SWT and to Him we all shall return. Deeply saddened to hear about Sir Abdul Qadir’s death. May Allah meet his soul with a smile & keep him in His shade of love & mercy, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the legend of Pakistan Abdul qadir my grief condolences to his family may his soul rest in peace إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/q1AetkSgWj — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair…bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family..🙏🙏 #RIPabdulqadir pic.twitter.com/HmKVoIwCBU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 6, 2019