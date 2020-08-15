Abdul Qadir conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz in Pakistan

Abdul Qadir has been one of the best leg spinners in the history of cricket. (FILE)

Former Pakistan legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir has been conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by country’s president Arif Alvi on Independence day on August 14. It is the third-highest civilian award in Pakistan.

Sharing the news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter on Saturday saying, “Proud moment for Pakistan cricket fraternity! President of Pakistan has announced Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Late Abdul Qadir. The great leg-spinner who passed away on 6 September 2019 took 236 wickets in 67 Tests for Pakistan.”

In Pakistan, the Sitara-e-Imtiaz is awarded to those citizens who have made a meritorious contribution to the security and national interest of the country. Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and spinner Yasir Shah have also been conferred the award in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Qadir is credited for reviving the art of leg-spin in the 1980s. In 16 years of his international career, Qadir bagged 378 wickets in Tests and ODIs.

