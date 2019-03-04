AB de Villiers won’t travel to Pakistan for PSL 2019

South African ace AB de Villiers will be unable to participate in the Pakistan leg of PSL 2019 due to an injury to his back.

PSL’s UAE leg ends on March 5, before the last four group matches and the qualifiers and finals are held in Karachi from March 9.

Confirming the development de Villiers said, “I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans. I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi.”

“I hope to be a part of the PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”

Meanwhile, Sameen Rana, manager of Lahore Qalandars, issued a statement which read: “It’s disappointing news for Lahore Qalandars management and its fans that AB de Villiers will not be able to make it for Pakistan’s leg of PSL,”

“Any update on a replacement, if any, will be communicated in due course,” it added.

Earlier, De Villiers had said that he will play two matches in Lahore for Lahore Qalandars on March 9 and 10. Stating that he has a role to play in international cricket return to Pakistan, de Villiers told the BBC World Service’s Stumped programme, “I felt that I had this opportunity to maybe make an impact to help international cricket return to Pakistan,”

“I was reluctant to go a few years back, when we were all a bit worried, but I feel the time is right to go back there,” he added.