AB de Villiers turns 39: A look at records, career of ‘Mr 360’

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers, who entertained cricket fans worldwide with his wide range of shots, unconventional hits and ability to score quick runs, turned 39 on Friday.

De Villiers made his international cricket debut back in 2004 and since then has collected many awards, records and accomplishments and mighty statistics that have made him one of the most beloved names in the history of the game.

He has represented Proteas in 114 Test matches, in which he scored 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66, a proof of his consistency. De Villiers has 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries in the longer format, with the best individual score of 278*.

He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa in Test cricket, behind Graeme Smith (9,253), Hashim Amla (9,282) and Jacques Kallis (13,206). He also has the fourth-highest number of centuries in longer format by a South African batter, behind Smith (27), Amla (28) and Kallis (45).

In 75 balls back in 2010/11 against India, De Villiers also smashed the fastest Test ton by a South Africa batter.

De Villiers also represented South Africa in 228 ODIs and this is the format this explosive batter dominated the most. He has 9,577 ODI runs at an average of 53.50. He has 25 tons and 53 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 176.

He is Proteas’ second-highest scorer in ODIs, behind Kallis (11,550 runs). De Villiers also holds the record for the second-highest number of ODI tons, behind Amla (27).

The batter holds the record for the fastest ODI fifty ever, which came in 16 balls against West Indies in 2015. He also has the fastest ODI hundred ever, in 31 balls, which came against the same opponent back in 2015.

De Villiers has also captured the prestigious ICC ODI Player of the Year award three times. He did so in the years 2010, 2014 and 2015. The 39-year-old batter also represented Proteas in 78 T20Is, in which he scored 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 135.16. He has 10 fifties in the format, with the best score of 79*. He has the fastest T20I fifty for South Africa, in 21 balls.

His brilliant resume meant that he got to showcase his talent and star power in T20 Leagues across the globe. In 340 T20s, he has scored 9,424 runs at an average of 37.24. He has scored four tons and 69 fifties in the format. He has played leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) etc.

However, it is his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL that has garnered the most acclaim. His ability to pull his side out of difficult situations, his 360-degree hitting and partnership with close friend Virat Kohli have made him a fan favourite in India as well.

For RCB, he has scored 4,522 runs with two tons and 37 fifties and a strike rate of 158.33. He is also a part of ‘RCB Hall of Fame’. His records and batting style make him truly a one of a kind player that will be hard to replicate.