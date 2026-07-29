AB de Villiers questions Pant’s Sri Lanka Test selection: ‘Looked low on confidence’

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has expressed surprise at Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in India’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old felt that Pant looked low on energy and confidence during the IPL, but felt that he would come good in the series next month.

De Villiers also said it was “great” to see Saransh Jain get an opportunity at the age of 33 after performing consistently in domestic cricket.

“Rishabh Pant is included, which, in my opinion, is a bit of a surprise. We’ll have to see what his fitness is like and his appetite to perform because he looked slightly low on confidence and energy during the IPL. But now he’s representing India again, and I believe that will bring out the best in number 17. I’m a big fan—I just want to see him play with intensity,” he said on his YouTube channel.