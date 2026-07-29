AB de Villiers questions Pant’s Sri Lanka Test selection: ‘Looked low on confidence’

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Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has expressed surprise at Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in India’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old felt that Pant looked low on energy and confidence during the IPL, but felt that he would come good in the series next month.
De Villiers also said it was “great” to see Saransh Jain get an opportunity at the age of 33 after performing consistently in domestic cricket.
“Rishabh Pant is included, which, in my opinion, is a bit of a surprise. We’ll have to see what his fitness is like and his appetite to perform because he looked slightly low on confidence and energy during the IPL. But now he’s representing India again, and I believe that will bring out the best in number 17. I’m a big fan—I just want to see him play with intensity,” he said on his YouTube channel.
“The big surprise, however, is Saransh Jain. He’s 33 years old and has been playing first-class cricket for quite some time. It’s great to see him finally get his opportunity. He’s a right-arm off-spinner and a left-handed batter, similar to Washington Sundar.”
“He’s played for quite a while and his bowling numbers are excellent. He averages just over 27, with a strike rate of around 54. He’ll give Shubman Gill another useful option once the ball gets older in the middle overs. His batting record is also respectable, with several fifties and a couple of hundreds. I’d describe him as more of a bowling all-rounder than a batting all-rounder,” he added.
De Villiers also touched upon VVS Laxman stepping in for Gautam Gambhir for the Zimbabwe series and whether that could change the dynamic within the Indian team.
“Sometimes you think taking a break is the right thing to do—you rest, recharge and manage yourself—but then you suddenly realise that the players are really enjoying someone else’s presence. I don’t know whether there’s anything more to it, but perhaps VVS Laxman is putting a bit of pressure on Gautam Gambhir and forcing him to respond. Time will tell,” he added.
The former South African skipper also reacted to the “clicky ponting” incident in English club cricket, admitting that there was no place for cheating in the game.
“If it really was deliberate deception, then I absolutely hate seeing things like that. Especially if it actually influenced the umpire’s decision. The idea, obviously, is that the umpire hears the click, mistakes it for an edge, the wicketkeeper catches the ball, and the batter is given out.”
“If that’s genuinely what happened, then there’s no place for it in cricket. Deliberately creating a false sound to fool an umpire? There’s absolutely no place for that. If anyone is doing it intentionally, stop. Play the game fairly,” he said.
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