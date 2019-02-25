AB de Villiers signs with Middlesex for T20 Blast

AB de Villiers will make his debut in English county cricket after signing up to play for Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast. De Villiers, 35, will be available for Middlesex’s first seven group games, starting in July, as well as the latter stages if the club make it to the knock-out stages, the club announced on Monday.

Advertising

“I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex,” De Villiers was quoted as saying by AFP. “Playing at Lord’s is always a wonderful privilege,” he added.

The signing of the former South African batsman will boost Middlesex’s team who have also secured the services of Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Reflecting on the move, Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said, “It’s exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of AB de Villiers for the T20 Blast this season.”

“It’s a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of cricket and for the support staff to work with him as well,” Law said before adding, “I look forward to working with AB this season and can’t wait to watch one of my favourite modern-day batsman up close and personal.”

De Villiers is currently marshalling his troops with Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League. De Villiers retired from international cricket last year and speaking about his future, Mr 360, said that he may go on playing for atleast three more years.

“It’s exciting that the opportunity to play county cricket has finally come along,” De Villiers told Standard Sport. “And I couldn’t hope for a better club to join. The international schedule was always just too hectic for it to happen sooner. Playing your cricket at Lord’s is a special bonus. I never made it onto that honours board, but I have great memories of playing there,” the Evening Standard quoted him as saying.

Advertising

“I don’t know if there are too many shots left to explore!” he said. “I feel as good as ever and hope to play for two to three years yet, so who knows?” he added.