AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

AB de Villiers’ last appearance for South Africa was in a Test series against Australia in April. (Source: REUTERS) AB de Villiers’ last appearance for South Africa was in a Test series against Australia in April. (Source: REUTERS)

Former South African captain AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a video on Twitter, De Villiers said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

De Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. His last appearance was in South Africa’s final Test in what turned out to be a controversial series against Australia.

The 34-year-old ends his international career with 9,577 ODI runs, 8,765 Test runs – averaging over 50 in both – and with 1672 runs in T20 Internationals. “I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect,” he said in the video. “After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over.”

It was widely expected that De Villiers would hang his boots in international cricket, or at least limited-overs formats, after the 2019 World Cup. But he said in the statement that he has had his turn and he is “tired.”

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) 23 May 2018

He had taken a long break from Test cricket due to recurring injuries. The day-night one-off Test against Zimbabwe in 2017 was his first in the longest format of the game in nearly two years. He has since been part of grueling series wins against India and Australia, although he did sit out of the limited-overs leg of the India series due to another injury.

“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside,” he said.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to the coaches and staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years. The most important thank you goes out to all of my teammates throughout my career, I wouldn’t be half the player that I am without the support throughout the years.

“It’s not about earning more somewhere else, it’s about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding.

“I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas.”

