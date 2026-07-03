Ab de Villiers on Vaibhav Sooryavansi: ‘I beg to differ with Ryan Ten Doeschate… ‘

After a stellar Indian Premier League series and a good A tour in Sri Lanka, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut was the talk of the town in the cricketing fraternity. The Indian team travelled to Ireland, but those who wanted to see how Sooryavanshi would fare on the international stage were left disappointed, as the teenager was not given his cap. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers asked when Sooryavanshi will be released.

“When will he be unleashed? I thought the Ireland series was the perfect opportunity for him to come in and get a feel for international cricket. It was unfortunate that he never got an opportunity. I beg to differ with Ryan Ten Doeschate saying Sooryavanshi has to go through the process like any other player. After the IPL he had, it was time to throw him into the deep end, especially against a lower team like Ireland,” said De Villers on his YouTube channel.