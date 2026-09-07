AB De Villiers on Pakistan cricket’s slide: ‘Batsmen lack guts’

Pakistan's Salman Agha, second right, is congratulated by teammates for taking a brilliant catch to dismiss England's Jordan Cox during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Former South Africa captain AB De Villiers has said that Pakistan cricket was lacking character and fight and needed a group of players to show the others the way in a bid to get back on track.

The 42-year-old also felt Pakistan cricket had been affected by mismanagement at the top with constant changes, and hoped that Babar Azam would get a longer run as captain, having returned to the helm recently.

“I always felt that Test cricket is a test of your character. And that’s maybe what Pakistan is lacking at the moment: a bit of character, a bit of fight, and an individual leadership group of four or five players who decide together, “You know what? Let’s be the leaders here and show the guys. Let’s be the example. Let’s show the youngsters what it takes to win Test matches, or ODIs, or T20s,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.