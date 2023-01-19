AB de Villiers on Hashim Amla’s retirement: ‘Brother you made me feel safe… Want to bat with you one more time’

After South African stalwart Hashim Amla announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, legendary batter AB de Villiers penned a beautiful note for his friend and former batting partner.

“Hashim Amla.. where do I start?! Not easy. Might take me a few days, weeks, months, years,” wrote de Villiers on Twitter hours after Amla broke the news.

“I can literally write a book about you.”

Thanking him for always being around and treating him like a brother, de Villiers wrote, “Humaam, thank you for always being there for me. You’ve always been a brother who made me feel safe in so many ways.”

Hashim Amla.. where do I start?! Not easy. Might take me a few days, weeks, months, years. I can literally write a book about you. Humaam, thank you for always being there for me. You’ve always been a brother who made me feel safe in so many ways. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 18, 2023

Hashim Amla had retired from cricket after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.

The 39-year-old had already retired from international cricket after the World Cup in 2019.

Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is South Africa’s second highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis. This included 28 tons and a career best of 31* against England in 2012 at the Kia Oval, which was also South Africa’s first triple-century in Tests.