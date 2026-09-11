‘Where will he bat?’: de Villiers on India vice-captain Tilak Varma’s T20I spot

India’s T20I team will bear a unique selection headache involving vice-captain Tilak Varma, according to former South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

The national selectors recently named a full-strength T20I side for India’s three-match series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asian Games campaign. India will also feature in a historic one-off T20I against Japan on September 22, six days out from their quarter-final fixture in the Asian Games.

However, despite his glowing form in recent First-Class assignments, de Villiers said India will find it difficult to find a fixed slot for the left-handed Tilak.

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