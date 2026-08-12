AB de Villiers on Padikkal vs Sarfaraz as India’s No.3: ‘He hits in funny areas’

De Villiers said that Padikkal had an edge over someone like Sarfaraz Khan as he was calmer than the Mumbai right-hander.(CREIMAS and Sportzpics)

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has leaned towards Devdutt Padikkal playing at number three for India in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The 42-year-old said that the left-hander had an edge over someone like Sarfaraz Khan as he was calmer than the Mumbai right-hander.

Padikkal staked his claim to bat at number three, after scoring an unbeaten 142 in the first innings of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

“One question mark around that number three batting spot, with either Sarfaraz Khan or Devdutt Padikkal having to put up their hand for that spot. I’m leaning towards Padikkal, a left-hander, really solid technique. He just comes across as a guy who can bat for long periods of time. Sarfaraz is more the exciting kind of candidate,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.