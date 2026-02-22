Who did AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn pick to defend 10 runs in last over? And a batter to get 15 runs to win?

‘Which bowler would you pick to defend 10 runs in last over?’ was the question posed by AB de Villiers to Dale Steyn on his YouTube show that dropped over the weekend. Both legends seemed to agree on one name.

“Jasprit Bumrah.”

Steyn, one of the most feared bowlers, reckoned only two bowlers fit the bill. “If 10 runs to defend in last over, only two names jump to my mind right now. Either Malinga or Bumrah,” AB said in the informal interaction.

“My bowler would be Bumrah definitely as well,” AB would say. India and South Africa play the first of their Super8s at Ahmedabad. When Steyn was asked who he would pick to rattle off 15 runs in an over to win a match, he picked AB himself. “Not to float your boat but I’m putting you in there..you’re the best in the world. The other day you played for Paarl. So even now if South Africa needed you and they needed 15 to win I’d say bring in de Villiers,” Steyn said. AB however had an older Protea marked out for the role. A Zulu warrior from two decades ago in fact. “For finishing …for batting I’d throw in Lance Klusener in there as well. In his heyday even if they’d land yorkers, he would dig it out and just fly, one bounce four. And you would wonder how the hell did he get that out of a yorker,” AB gushed.