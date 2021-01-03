AB de Villiers cried when he had to face Mohammad Asif, claims Shoaib Akhtar

AB de Villiers “literally started crying” when he had to face former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif, claimed his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar. Saying Asif is the smartest fast bowler he has seen, Akhtar added VVS Laxman had also expressed his inability to face Asif.

“Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said ‘how will I face this guy’, AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship.” Akhtar said while speaking on Sports Today.

One of the finest seamers of his time, Asif’s career in competitive cricket came to an end after he was banned by the ICC for five years for indulging in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England.

The 38-year-old Asif had formed a potent pairing with Akhtar during their time in top-flight cricket.

Akhtar added that Jasprit Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler in present times.

“But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is,” Akhtar said.