AB de Villiers might play in T20 World Cup, confirms Faf du Plessis

AB de Villiers had announced his retirement in May, 2018. (Source: File Photo) AB de Villiers had announced his retirement in May, 2018. (Source: File Photo)

AB de Villiers, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in May 2018, might make a comeback for next year’s T20 World Cup, according to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Monday.

Two days after newly appointed head coach Mark Boucher explored the possibility of the 35-year-old coming out of retirement, du Plessis confirmed that talks about making it happen have been ongoing for months.

“People want AB (de Villiers) to play and I am no different,” du Plessis was quoted saying to ESPNCricinfo. “Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already: what does it look like, how does it look over the next year, and that’s where it starts.”

After du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks won the Mzansi Super League, which is also coached by Boucher and has de Villiers in the team, he talked about how the former captain will be welcomed back for the T20 format.

“T20 cricket is a different beast, it’s not a lot of time away from home. If you are a full campaigner, you have to really get stuck in and spend a lot of time on the road,” he said.

“Test cricket now is the most important thing but also the T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn’t a lot – I reckon 20 T20s over the season – which won’t be that hard on one to do that. Those conversations have already taken place.”

AB de Villiers had retired from the sport citing exhaustion as the reason, but he found himself in a controversy during the 2019 World Cup when he tried a U-turn by making himself available for selection for the quadrennial tournament. Now, plans are in place to incorporate him in the T20I format ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October 2020.

South Africa are scheduled to play three T20I matches against England and three against Australia in February next year, before touring West Indies in the winter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd