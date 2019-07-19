Toggle Menu
Watch: AB de Villiers pulls off a stunning relay catch for Middlesex in T20 Blast openerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ab-de-villiers-catch-middlesex-essex-t20-blast-video-5836774/

Watch: AB de Villiers pulls off a stunning relay catch for Middlesex in T20 Blast opener

The 35-year-old provided a stunning relay catch for his Middlesex teammate George Scott to dismiss Essex's Dan Lawrence in the opening match of T20 Blast at Lord's.

AB de Villiers with the moment of the match between Essex and Middlesex in a T20 Blast clash.

In the opening match of T20 Blast between Middlesex and Essex at Lord’s, South Africa veteran AB de Villiers stunned the crowd with a breathtaking relay catch to dismiss Essex batsman Dan Lawrence on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Middlesex got to a great start claiming three wickets in the opening ten overs itself. To claim the fourth wicket, de Villiers came up with brilliant reflexes to dismiss the incoming batsman Lawrence off a Nathan Sowter ball.

The right-handed batsman hit the ball hard towards the boundary line, where it found the 35-year-old, who after catching it threw the ball towards fielder George Scott, as he was crossing the boundary line. After Lawrence’s dismissal, Middlesex were 73/4 after 11.1 overs.

In the first innings of the first match of the second edition of the T20 Blast, Essex managed to put up a score of 161/6 at the end of 20 overs, thanks to a 74-run knock by Ryan ten Doeschate.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Zimbabwe Cricket suspended from ICC after breach of constitution
2 T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Vitality T20 blast
3 India team selection meeting for WI tour postponed, focus remains on MS Dhoni’s future