Watch: AB de Villiers pulls off a stunning relay catch for Middlesex in T20 Blast opener

In the opening match of T20 Blast between Middlesex and Essex at Lord’s, South Africa veteran AB de Villiers stunned the crowd with a breathtaking relay catch to dismiss Essex batsman Dan Lawrence on Thursday.

Amazing work from @ABdeVilliers17 in the field gets the wicket 🔥 Brilliant instincts from AB keeps the ball in the air, and tees up the catch for @georgefbscott! 🙌 73/4 now… Watch LIVE 🎥👉 https://t.co/vcZsWBGrKf pic.twitter.com/cwiojfWMIz — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 18, 2019

After winning the toss and electing to field, Middlesex got to a great start claiming three wickets in the opening ten overs itself. To claim the fourth wicket, de Villiers came up with brilliant reflexes to dismiss the incoming batsman Lawrence off a Nathan Sowter ball.

Advertising

The right-handed batsman hit the ball hard towards the boundary line, where it found the 35-year-old, who after catching it threw the ball towards fielder George Scott, as he was crossing the boundary line. After Lawrence’s dismissal, Middlesex were 73/4 after 11.1 overs.

In the first innings of the first match of the second edition of the T20 Blast, Essex managed to put up a score of 161/6 at the end of 20 overs, thanks to a 74-run knock by Ryan ten Doeschate.