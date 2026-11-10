Like father, like son: Aaryavir Sehwag smashes 168-ball 160 vs UAE in U19 Asia Cup

Aaryavir Sehwag is living up to the name of his legendary father, Virender Sehwag, as a swashbuckling opener who can set up matches with some free-flowing shot-making.

On Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman, the right-hander exhibited another glimpse of his growing stature with a spellbinding hundred for India in their third U19 Asia Cup match against UAE U19. Opening the batting, Aaryavir smashed 160 off 168 deliveries.

Aaryavir took his time settling in at the top of the order, finally breaking the deadlock on his 14th ball with a four. He brought up his second 50-plus score of the campaign, backing up his unbeaten 72 against Nepal in India’s dominant 10-wicket opening triumph.