Like father, like son: Aaryavir Sehwag smashes 168-ball 160 vs UAE in U19 Asia Cup

Opening the batting, Aaryavir smashed 160 off 168 deliveries with 24 boundaries for India against the United Arab Emirates in the U19 Asia Cup.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readNov 10, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Aaryavir Sehwag smashed 160 for India U19 against UAE U19. (SonyLIV screengrab)Aaryavir Sehwag smashed 160 for India U19 against UAE U19. (SonyLIV screengrab)

Aaryavir Sehwag is living up to the name of his legendary father, Virender Sehwag, as a swashbuckling opener who can set up matches with some free-flowing shot-making.

On Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman, the right-hander exhibited another glimpse of his growing stature with a spellbinding hundred for India in their third U19 Asia Cup match against UAE U19. Opening the batting, Aaryavir smashed 160 off 168 deliveries.

Aaryavir took his time settling in at the top of the order, finally breaking the deadlock on his 14th ball with a four. He brought up his second 50-plus score of the campaign, backing up his unbeaten 72 against Nepal in India’s dominant 10-wicket opening triumph.

Aaryavir reached his century off 131 balls before pressing the accelerator. His knock eventually comprised of 17 fours and seven sixes. Aaryavir’s knock ended in the 45th over when he attempted to clear mid-wicket off medium pacer Naseem Khan, only to be caught inside the circle with India’s total at 255.

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India eventually finished on 309 for seven in 50 overs, a better performance considering that the Lakshay Raichandani-led side are coming off a stinging defeat to Pakistan in Group A.

The teenager has been a consistent presence for Delhi U-19, most memorably scoring 297 against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy. Aaryavir was part of West Delhi Lions’ Delhi Premier League campaign this year, but did not always make the XI.

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