Like father, like son: Aaryavir Sehwag smashes 168-ball 160 vs UAE in U19 Asia Cup

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Aaryavir Sehwag is living up to the name of his legendary father, Virender Sehwag, as a swashbuckling opener who can set up matches with some free-flowing shot-making.
On Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman, the right-hander exhibited another glimpse of his growing stature with a spellbinding hundred for India in their third U19 Asia Cup match against UAE U19. Opening the batting, Aaryavir smashed 160 off 168 deliveries.
Aaryavir took his time settling in at the top of the order, finally breaking the deadlock on his 14th ball with a four. He brought up his second 50-plus score of the campaign, backing up his unbeaten 72 against Nepal in India’s dominant 10-wicket opening triumph.
India U19 going along nicely at 128/1 after 29 overs 👌
Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth in the middle 🤝
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/M0EJVCkM56
#MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/qKkQUzSEsp
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026
Aaryavir reached his century off 131 balls before pressing the accelerator. His knock eventually comprised of 17 fours and seven sixes. Aaryavir’s knock ended in the 45th over when he attempted to clear mid-wicket off medium pacer Naseem Khan, only to be caught inside the circle with India’s total at 255.
India eventually finished on 309 for seven in 50 overs, a better performance considering that the Lakshay Raichandani-led side are coming off a stinging defeat to Pakistan in Group A.
The teenager has been a consistent presence for Delhi U-19, most memorably scoring 297 against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy. Aaryavir was part of West Delhi Lions’ Delhi Premier League campaign this year, but did not always make the XI.