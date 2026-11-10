‘Told my dad I will get a big hundred’: Aaryavir Sehwag after 160 vs UAE

Former India player Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir said that he had promised his father that he would slam a big hundred in a must-win match of the U-19 Asia Cup, which he lived up to with his 160 off 168 balls innings on Tuesday against the UAE.

His belligerent batting eventually set up a 70-run win for India U-19, which sent them to the semifinals. “I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today, and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told my dad I will get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds,” Aaryavir said after the game.