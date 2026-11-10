‘Told my dad I will get a big hundred’: Aaryavir Sehwag after 160 vs UAE

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Former India player Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir said that he had promised his father that he would slam a big hundred in a must-win match of the U-19 Asia Cup, which he lived up to with his 160 off 168 balls innings on Tuesday against the UAE.
His belligerent batting eventually set up a 70-run win for India U-19, which sent them to the semifinals. “I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today, and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told my dad I will get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds,” Aaryavir said after the game.
He took 14 balls to get off the mark before reaching his fifty off 69 balls. His maiden hundred in Youth ODIs came off 131 balls.
“The wicket was turning a little. I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40-odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn’t get bothered about the dot balls, as I knew I would catch up,” Aaryavir said.
Aaryavir took his time settling in at the top of the order, finally breaking the deadlock on his 14th ball with a four. He brought up his second 50-plus score of the campaign, backing up his unbeaten 72 against Nepal in India’s dominant 10-wicket opening triumph.
Aaryavir reached his century off 131 balls before pressing the accelerator. His knock eventually comprised 17 fours and seven sixes. Aaryavir’s knock ended in the 45th over when he attempted to clear mid-wicket off medium pacer Naseem Khan, only to be caught inside the circle with India’s total at 255. India ultimately finished with 309/7, with the other major contribution coming from VK Vineeth (67 off 69).
In response, the UAE were never in the chase despite a good hand from Ahmed Khudabad (74 off 74) and were skittled out for 239.