On call with dad, Aaryavir reveals PAK fans’ support during U-19 Asia Cup final

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India’s U-19 Asia Cup winner Aaryavir, in a video call with his father Virender Sehwag, said that he even got the support of the Pakistan fans when he was thrashing the Boys in Green in the final on Saturday.
“When I got hit on the elbow, physio came twice or thrice. There were some 2000 Pakistanis in the stands; they were shouting ‘Sehwag Sehwag’ as they wanted me to bat on. They were supporting me. It was so much fun,” said an ecstatic Aaryavir in the call with his father, which the latter posted on Instagram.
Aaryavir was named player of the tournament following India’s thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. He hit three fifties and a 160 in his team’s triumphant campaign, including a 58 off 61 balls in the high-pressure final.
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Aaryavir also added that he would need to get an MRI done upon his arrival in Delhi on Sunday.
Sehwag senior had also posted a congratulatory tribute message after India’s win. “From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag.
“Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hard work and talent. Shri SitaRam,” wrote the former India opener.
In the match, Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan played the match of their lives to hand their country a hard-fought win in Oman’s Al Amerat. Ulva and Chauhan put up a 57-run partnership after most of India’s big guns were back in the hut, with the match looking beyond them.
But the duo’s 9th-wicket partnership as well as Chigurupati Venkata’s 11 runs proved to be the difference as the boys in blue clinched the Asia Cup title. This was a repeat of last year’s final where Pakistan had come out on top, but this time India’s lower order stood firm and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.