On call with dad, Aaryavir reveals PAK fans’ support during U-19 Asia Cup final

India’s U-19 Asia Cup winner Aaryavir, in a video call with his father Virender Sehwag, said that he even got the support of the Pakistan fans when he was thrashing the Boys in Green in the final on Saturday.

“When I got hit on the elbow, physio came twice or thrice. There were some 2000 Pakistanis in the stands; they were shouting ‘Sehwag Sehwag’ as they wanted me to bat on. They were supporting me. It was so much fun,” said an ecstatic Aaryavir in the call with his father, which the latter posted on Instagram.

Aaryavir was named player of the tournament following India’s thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. He hit three fifties and a 160 in his team’s triumphant campaign, including a 58 off 61 balls in the high-pressure final.