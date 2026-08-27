Sehwag, Dravid’s sons included in India U19 squad for Australia series

Sons of Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (L) and Aaryavir Sehwag selected for India U19 vs Australia. (IANS/X)

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of legendary batter Rahul Dravid, have been selected for India’s Under-19 squad for Australia’s tour of India, the BCCI men’s selection committee announced on Thursday. The series features three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures.

Aaryavir, a right-handed batter, recently turned out for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2026. He first grabbed attention during the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024, when he smashed 297 against Meghalaya.

Anvay, former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s younger son, was previously named in India’s Under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.