Sehwag, Dravid’s sons included in India U19 squad for Australia series

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of legendary batter Rahul Dravid, have been selected for India’s Under-19 squad for Australia’s tour of India, the BCCI men’s selection committee announced on Thursday. The series features three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures.
Aaryavir, a right-handed batter, recently turned out for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2026. He first grabbed attention during the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024, when he smashed 297 against Meghalaya.
Anvay, former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s younger son, was previously named in India’s Under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.
Opener Lakshya Raichandani will lead the side in the one-day fixtures, with Yashvardhan Chauhan, who captained India during the Sri Lanka tour, serving as his deputy. The two players will swap roles for the multi-day fixtures.
The three one-day matches and the first multi-day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second multi-day game will be held in Ahmedabad.
Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.
Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.
|S. No
|Day
|Date
|Day (to)
|Date (to)
|Time (Local)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Friday
|18-Sep-26
|9:00 AM
|1st One Day
|Rajkot
|2
|Monday
|21-Sep-26
|9:00 AM
|2nd One Day
|Rajkot
|3
|Wednesday
|23-Sep-26
|9:00 AM
|3rd One Day
|Rajkot
|4
|Sunday
|27-Sep-26
|Wed
|30-Sep-26
|9:30 AM
|1st Multi-Day
|Rajkot
|5
|Monday
|05-Oct-26
|Thu
|08-Oct-26
|9:30 AM
|2nd Multi-Day
|Ahmedabad – B Ground
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.