Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 off 168 puts India in U19 Asia Cup semifinal

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Aaryavir Sehwag had shown glimpses of his potential in India’s first two matches of the Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 70 not out against Nepal and 22 against Pakistan. On Tuesday, the Indian opener went a step further, smashing 160 off 168 balls to power India Under-19 to a 70-run win over UAE Under-19 in Al Amerat and secure a place in the semifinal.
The right-hander struck 17 fours and seven sixes in an innings that gathered pace after his century. Sehwag took time to settle against the new ball, with UAE pacer Naseem Khan probing away outside the off stump.
He got off the mark in the fourth over, whipping Hadayatullah Khan through mid-wicket for four. That helped him settle, and a couple of overs later, he struck consecutive boundaries off pacer Noorullah Ayobi, charging down the pitch to hit him over mid-wicket and cover.
UAE had opportunities to end his innings early but failed to take them. In the 16th over, while on 41, wicketkeeper Muhammad Saad put down two chances off consecutive deliveries from Ayobi.
Aaryavir Sehwag celebrates his landmark 150 with a towering six. 🥵
Watch #INDvUAE in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.
#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/kkBShecWuh
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 10, 2026
Those reprieves proved costly. Sehwag joined hands with VK Vineeth and the pair laid the foundation for a big total. They added 193 runs for the second wicket, with Sehwag bringing up his half-century off 69 balls with a six off Ayobi in the 18th over.
The slow surface made stroke-making difficult, forcing Sehwag and Vineeth to rely on singles and twos to keep the scoreboard moving through the middle overs. Sehwag brought up his century off 131 balls in the 34th over before shifting gears.
He began using his feet more freely, launching the spinners over the leg-side and driving over the infield. Left-arm wrist spinner Uddish Suri bore the brunt of his assault in the 37th over, conceding 21 runs as Sehwag struck two fours and two sixes. The opener moved from 100 to 150 in just 29 deliveries.
Saad gave Sehwag another reprieve, on 136, in the 40th over. But Naseem eventually dismissed him in the 45th, with the opener mistiming a pull against a slower, short-of-length delivery and finding Uddish Suri at mid-wicket.
Chasing 310, UAE were steady right through the innings, but never put the foot on the accelerator to trouble the Indians. Ahmed Khudadad top-scored with a run-a-ball 74 and put on 90 runs for the seventh wicket with Ayobi, but the lack of support from the other batsmen meant they fell short in the end. India will face Afghanistan in the semifinal on Thursday.
Brief Scores: India Under-19 309/7 in 50 overs (Aaryavir Sehwag 160, VK Vineeth 67; Naseem Khan 4/48) beat UAE Under-19 239 all out in 50 overs (Ahmed Khudadad 74, Noorullah Ayobi 39; Ishan Sood 4/37) by 70 runs.