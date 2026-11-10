Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 off 168 puts India in U19 Asia Cup semifinal

Aaryavir Sehwag had shown glimpses of his potential in India’s first two matches of the Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 70 not out against Nepal and 22 against Pakistan. On Tuesday, the Indian opener went a step further, smashing 160 off 168 balls to power India Under-19 to a 70-run win over UAE Under-19 in Al Amerat and secure a place in the semifinal.

The right-hander struck 17 fours and seven sixes in an innings that gathered pace after his century. Sehwag took time to settle against the new ball, with UAE pacer Naseem Khan probing away outside the off stump.

He got off the mark in the fourth over, whipping Hadayatullah Khan through mid-wicket for four. That helped him settle, and a couple of overs later, he struck consecutive boundaries off pacer Noorullah Ayobi, charging down the pitch to hit him over mid-wicket and cover.