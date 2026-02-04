Aaron George hits a ton, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre slam fifties as India punch ticket to U-19 World Cup final with win over Afghanistan

India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 to secure a place in final vs England in the 2026 Under 19 World Cup. (PHOTO: ICC)

A superb century by Aaron George, complemented by explosive half-centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, helped India walk into the finals of the U19 World Cup for a record 10th time after a 7-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinal in Harare on Wednesday. Chasing a challenging target of 311, India secured their place in a record sixth consecutive Youth World Cup final, where they will face England.

Faced with a steep total, India launched a blistering start thanks to star prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 15-year-old left-hander smashed a 33-ball 68, dominating the chase from the outset. By the time he was dismissed in the 10th over, India had already raced to 90. Captain Ayush Mhatre then joined Aaron George, and the pair maintained the momentum with a commanding 114-run partnership for the second wicket.