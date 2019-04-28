Aaron Finch thanks ‘all time greats’, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for wonderful gesture

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch recently revealed how India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni gifted their respective jerseys during the series between Indian and Australia in March earlier this year. Australia had beaten India 3-2 in the series but the camaraderie between the two teams was alive and kicking.

Advertising

“Thank you @virat.kohli & @mahi7781.Very lucky to have been given a shirt by both guys during the last series we played against India. Whilst we battle it out hard for our countries on the field, the respect I have for 2 of the games all time greats is huge! It’s important to take some time to be grateful and appreciate the opportunities we have been given!” he wrote on Twitter.

Both India and Australia are touted as favourites to lift the crown at the iconic Lord’s on July 14.

Australia World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon