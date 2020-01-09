Aaron Finch-led Aussies aim to repeat 2019 triumph on Indian soil

Aaron Finch says, ” When you play in the sub-continent, they can make you start doubting yourself.” Aaron Finch says, ” When you play in the sub-continent, they can make you start doubting yourself.”

Aiming to upstage Virat Kohli-led Team India in their own backyard, Aaron Finch-led Team Australia will arrive in India for a three-match ODI series that starts from January 14.

With an unexpected comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India a year ago, the Aussies are planning to repeat the feat. “It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough,” Finch told ‘cricket.com.au’ ahead of the team’s departure.

Talking about the challenge of playing in the sub-continent, Finch said, ” “What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they’re so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan… or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

“Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there,” said Finch.

The limited-overs skipper is hopeful of Marnus Labuschagne having a memorable ODI debut as he feels there is no reason why the batsman cannot carry his Test form into white-ball cricket.

Australia have made a lot of changes to the ODI squad, leaving out experienced hands like Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon. Finch backed all of them to make a comeback.

“It’s never closed, but when you’re picking a side there has to be a spot there. It just comes down to being in the right place at the right time and having the right match-up,” he said. Head coach Justin Langer has got some much-needed rest and assistant coach Andrew McDonald will be in charge of the team in India.

