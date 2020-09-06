Watch: England take bizarre LBW review even as Aaron Finch middles ball

Aaron Finch scored a 33-ball 40, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. (Screengrab)

Although England beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, the hosts were guilty of taking a terrible LBW review against opposition captain Aaron Finch in the first innings.

After Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, they ended their innings on 157/7 hinged on Finch’s 33-ball 40. England chased the target with seven balls remaining. Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 77 helped his team reach 15/4 in 18.5 overs.

But England’s wicketkeeper-batsman was the butt of online trolling when he opted for a questionable DRS in the first innings when Finch was going strong in the middle.

In the seventh over of Australia’s innings, Adil Rashid was brought into the attack after the end of the powerplay. The spinner conceded a run off his first two balls and then delivered a loopy leg-break that Finch defended on the front foot.

However, Buttler thought that the ball hit the pad first. With the help of Rashid, he convinced captain Eoin Morgan to take a review. But the replays showed that the ball had literally hit the middle of the bat and the on-field decision stayed eventually.

A few overs later, when Jofra Archer went up in appeal for LBW, Buttler did not utter a word, much to the bowler’s surprise, leading the commentators to speculate whether the earlier mistake was playing on Buttler’s mind.

With their successful run-chase, England sealed the series with their second win. The final T20I is set to take place on Tuesday, which will be followed by three ODIs.

