Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler are not big fans of ‘mankading’

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch is “not a big fan” of ‘Mankading’, a controversial dismissal where bowlers run out batters backing up at the non-strikers’ end.

Mankading, informally named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad, has been in the news of late after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end for leaving her crease too early to hand a 3-0 ODI series sweep in England last month.

Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday.

“I think if guys get a warning, then it’s fair game after that,” Finch was quoted as saying by Press Association.

“That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning because you think that they’re gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I’m not a big fan, personally.” While cricket’s custodians, MCC, have recognised the Mankad as a run out, Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal.

“No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball,” Buttler said.