If you’re slightly off the mark against India, you are going to get hurt, says Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch feels he doesn’t need a Big Bash League (BBL) triumph to get pumped up ahead of their tour to India. He further stated the challenge of going on tour was big enough and gets bigger with it involving a journey to the Indian sub-continent.

Advertising

Finch will lead Australia in the upcoming two T20Is and five ODIs in India starting February 24 in preparation for the ICC World Cup that gets underway end of May. Finch’s BBL side Melbourne Renegades beat Melbourne Stars by 13 runs in the final on Sunday.

“I don’t think you need anything to put a pep in your step when you’re going on an Aussie tour, particularly to India,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “If you are slightly off the mark, you are going to get hurt. They (India) are the best side in one-day cricket in their own conditions, I think. So you’ve got to go there full of confidence and have a real clear game plan,” said the 32-year-old opener.

Finch had an eventful summer where he was appointed Australia’s one-day captain in a World Cup year, before making his long-awaited Test debut. But things didn’t go as planned in the longest format as he was dropped after failing to fire.

Following a bizarre dismissal in the BBL final, Finch stormed off and smashed a plastic chair with his bat in the tunnel and escaped a fine for the incident though he was reprimanded for level 1 breach of CA’s Code of Conduct for equipment abuse. “It just about sums up my summer,” he said.

Advertising

“It’s a tough one. You’re looking to score, you’re looking to rotate the strike early but it happens. I felt like I was hitting the ball really nicely … just not for long enough,” he added.