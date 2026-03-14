‘I would say he is fast bowling’s Usman Tariq’: Aaqib Javed on Jasprit Bumrah

Tariq (right), who was tipped to be Pakistan's main bowling weapon, couldn't do much to help his team who were eliminated from the semifinals while Bumrah (left) starred for India as they went on to win their third T20 World Cup.

Aaqib Javed, chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team compared India’s stalwart Jasprit Bumrah to the Men in Green’s Usman Tariq, saying that the Indian possesses a unique bowling action that doesn’t allow opposition batters to settle into a rhythm.

Tariq, who was tipped to be Pakistan’s main bowling weapon, couldn’t do much to help his team who were eliminated from the semifinals while Bumrah starred for India as they went on to win their third T20 World Cup.

“You look at this entire T20 World Cup — there is only one bowler, Bumrah, who is also now going for runs. Because he doesn’t have a normal action and has a different bowling action, he doesn’t allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow. I would say he is fast bowling’s Usman Tariq,” he said in a press-conference on Saturday.