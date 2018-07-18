Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Aakash Chopra tricks Twitterati with 7 lakh bill at Indonesian restaurant

Aakash Chopra posted a picture of a bill of an Indian restaurant in Indonesia on his social media account.

Updated: July 18, 2018 6:04:50 pm
Aakash Chopra, Aakash Chopra news, Aakash Chopra updates, Aakash Chopra twiiter, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Aakash Chopra has played for Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit. (Source: Express Archive)
Former India opener Aakash Chopra who is known for his expert comments and analysis about the game took Twitter by storm after he posted a picture of a bill of an Indian restaurant in Indonesia on his social media account. Chopra tweeted, “Paid nearly 7 Lac for a meal 🙈🤣😇😂 Welcome to Indonesia 🇮🇩😋.”

The catch, however, is that if you convert the bill into Indian currency, it comes down to only Rs 3,334 as 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 210 IDR. Twitterati soon did the math and while some resorted to creative replies on his post, others schooled the former cricketer.

Chopra played 10 Test matches for India where he scored 437 runs while was a well-known name in the domestic circuit. He played for Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and scored over 10000 runs in 162 First-Class matches.

The former cricketer got a good response on his tweet.

Aakash Chopra has been regularly posting pictures on social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram from his trip to Indonesia.

