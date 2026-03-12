‘Rajasthan is in west, Guwahati in east’: Former India cricketer slams Royals’ decision to shift IPL 2026 home games away from Jaipur

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned Rajasthan Royals’ decision to play three of their seven home games away from Jaipur, in Guwahati. Chopra pointed out that Rajasthan and Guwahati, the capital of Assam, are on opposite ends of India, making it illogical for the franchise to shift part of their home campaign to a city that, according to him, has little connection with the Royals, aside from being the hometown of their current captain, Riyan Parag.
“Two teams are getting three games apiece at home. One of them are the Rajasthan Royals, who don’t play at home at all. I have never understood their story to date, as to what their system is. Their home away from home is in Guwahati. All three of their games are in Guwahati. I am wondering what their connection with Guwahati is,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.
“The team’s name is Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan is in the west of India. Guwahati is in the east of India. It’s understandable if Kolkata want to go there, as it’s their catchment area. You can still understand the affiliation for Guwahati since Riyan Parag is the captain now, but this team has nothing to do with Guwahati in any way,” added Chopra.
The BCCI announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule for the first phase. Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will play each other in the second game, while RR will face Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati in their first game.
|Date
|Day
|Match (Home vs. Away)
|Venue
|Time
|30 Mar
|Mon
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|4 Apr
|Sat
|Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|7 Apr
|Tue
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|10 Apr
|Fri
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
