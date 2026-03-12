‘Rajasthan is in west, Guwahati in east’: Former India cricketer slams Royals’ decision to shift IPL 2026 home games away from Jaipur

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned Rajasthan Royals’ decision to play three of their seven home games away from Jaipur, in Guwahati. Chopra pointed out that Rajasthan and Guwahati, the capital of Assam, are on opposite ends of India, making it illogical for the franchise to shift part of their home campaign to a city that, according to him, has little connection with the Royals, aside from being the hometown of their current captain, Riyan Parag.

“Two teams are getting three games apiece at home. One of them are the Rajasthan Royals, who don’t play at home at all. I have never understood their story to date, as to what their system is. Their home away from home is in Guwahati. All three of their games are in Guwahati. I am wondering what their connection with Guwahati is,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.