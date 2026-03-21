‘You’ll come after 7 matches, take 1 crore & leave’: Former India cricketer rips into Lockie Ferguson over IPL 2026 absence

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed Lockie Ferguson after the New Zealand pacer said he won’t take part in the initial phase of the Indian Premier League 2026, opting to spend more time with his family and newborn baby. Punjab Kings had retained Ferguson at his base price for INR 2 crore.

While Chopra said there’s nothing wrong with giving priority to family and spending time with them, once a commitment is made by someone, it’s not right to just break it.

“I’m thinking about Lockie Ferguson. Actually, that’s a serious one. Is he injured… I don’t know, is he injured or not? What I read is, he’s not available for seven matches. He said, ‘I want to spend some time with family.’ He was picked at base price, right? Bought for 2 crores. He’s playing for his team, playing for New Zealand, then he’ll take a break. He’ll go home and spend time with family. It’s not a bad thing. Again, don’t judge anyone. You should never judge anyone. I love spending time with my family. If someone tells me to take a holiday, I say, I’ll take it, I’m going to sit at home. I love my family. Whether it’s kids, parents, wife… spending time with everyone. I love doing that. But if you’ve made a commitment and you’re leaving seven matches just for that in the IPL, then teams will have to realise that this isn’t right,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.