‘They are taking the tournament for a ride’: Aakash Chopra slams Cricket Australia for not allowing Cameron Green to bowl in IPL match vs MI

Cameron Green of Kolkata Knight Riders warm up before the start of the Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Aakash Chopra criticized Cricket Australia for not allowing Cameron Green to bowl in the ongoing Indian Premier League in order to manage his workload, saying that the body was taking the league for a ride. The controversy reared its head on Sunday when Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked why Green did not bowl in the 6-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

“That question you need to ask Cricket Australia,” was the captain’s response. “Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, and the combination will be slightly different,” he had said a few moments earlier.

On Monday, Chopra said that KKR had bought Green as a replacement for Andre Russell but if the allrounder isn’t been allowed to bowl, the team will have a sense of betrayal.