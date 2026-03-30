‘They are taking the tournament for a ride’: Aakash Chopra slams Cricket Australia for not allowing Cameron Green to bowl in IPL match vs MI

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Aakash Chopra criticized Cricket Australia for not allowing Cameron Green to bowl in the ongoing Indian Premier League in order to manage his workload, saying that the body was taking the league for a ride. The controversy reared its head on Sunday when Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked why Green did not bowl in the 6-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.
“That question you need to ask Cricket Australia,” was the captain’s response. “Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, and the combination will be slightly different,” he had said a few moments earlier.
On Monday, Chopra said that KKR had bought Green as a replacement for Andre Russell but if the allrounder isn’t been allowed to bowl, the team will have a sense of betrayal.
But why Cameron Green didn't bowl in #KKR's debut? #IPL #Aakashvani #cricket pic.twitter.com/CIyvol7mY3
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 30, 2026
“You bought an allrounder for Rs 25 crore. Cameron green who bats as well as bowls. He was the replacement for Andre Russell. He comes to the IPL and he does not bowl. When Ajinkya Rahane is asked why he is now bowling, he says ask Cricket Australia. I am at a loss for words. He was bowling in the nets as well as in the practice matches but Cricket Australia says that he is not fit enough to bowl and they want to manage his workload. So they say that you go to the IPL but don’t bowl. There should be some penalty. Because what is the team supposed to do?,” Chopra said on his X handle.
“The team has spent 25% on its budget on a player because they need a skillset that is not available easily. And when the IPL starts, you have a player who is fit and available but Cricket Australia says they are managing his workload. We don’t want you to bowl just now. How is it fair yaar? According to me they are taking the tournament for a ride. That must not be allowed. This shouldn’t happen because what is the fault of the teams? They feel betrayed and they have every right to feel this way. Here you won’t blame the player. The player is just a messenger while someone else is sending the message,” he added.
Green, who became the most expensive overseas player to be signed at any IPL auction, batted at No 3 in the team’s opening match, scoring 18 off 10 balls. He then threw himself around the field during the second half, but wasn’t brought on to bowl his medium pacers on a pitch where MI’s seamers were able to pull things back in the first half.
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