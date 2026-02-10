‘Axar Patel ko aur kya karna hoga to get what he deserves?’: Aakash Chopra slams BCCI for giving allrounder Grade C contract in latest list

India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of United States' Harmeet Singh during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

After India’s T20I vice-captain Axar Patel was handed Grade C in the latest Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) list which was published on Monday, former India player Aakash Chopra slammed the cricketing body about not giving Patel what he deserves. “Axar Patel ko aur kya karna hoga to get what he deserves? Three format player. Vice-captain in one format. Grade-C??,” Chopra posted on X.

“Also, if Jadeja and Gill are in Grade-A, why aren’t Hardik, Rahul and Kuldeep?? Even Arshdeep shouldn’t be in Grade-C,” he added. Alongside Axar, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Dube, Akash Deep and Ravi Bishnoi were all in the C Grade category.