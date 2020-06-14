Aakash Chopra slams YouTube video saying Covid-19 a ‘punishment’ for Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Aakash Chopra criticised a YouTube video with the headline ‘Shahid Afridi got punished for bad karma’ by testing positive for Covid-19. He took it to Twitter and wished a speedy recovery for the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Former Pakistan skipper Afridi revealed in a tweet on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus and had been feeling unwell since Thursday. He asked his fans and well-wishers to keep him in their prayers and ended his post with ‘hope not out’.

The former India opener Aakash Chopra came across a YouTube video highlighting the derogatory headline and said, “Are we serious? Sensitivity…humanity…thing of the past? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you.”

Are we serious?? Sensitivity…humanity…thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlBBi5zBzs — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020

The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. However, Umar recovered from coronavirus after going into a 14-day self-isolation at home.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Gambhir also wished Afridi speedy recovery. He told Sports Tak, “Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible.” Many others from the cricket fraternity also wished for the former Pakistan skipper’s recovery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd