‘What’s his mistake? play Prabhsimran, rest Ishan’: Former India cricketer makes case for PBKS batter

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Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Prabhsimran Singh to get a game in the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe, arguing that the Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter deserves a chance while the opportunity is there.
With India having already clinched the series with back-to-back wins, Chopra believes this is the ideal moment to test the fringe players in the squad. “Give a break to Ishan. Prabhsimran Singh will easily do the keeping job as well. So you can use him like that as a player. This is an opportunity that can be given to Prabh,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
“I am thinking of playing Prabh as well. What’s his mistake? You have selected Prabhsimran Singh, and we have no idea whatsoever when you would select him again. You have won the series,” he added.
India went with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Ishan Kishan at the top in the first two games. The side secured their first series win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer after beating Zimbabwe convincingly – a seven-wicket thrashing in the opener followed by a 90-run victory in the second.
Chopra feels Kishan should make way for Prabhsimran, not Abhishek. Kishan smashed a fiery 44-ball 81 in the second game to help India post 219. Abhishek, however, has endured a lean run with scores of 1 and 8 in the two matches. Despite his poor form, Chopra believes dropping Abhishek would not be a wise call, especially given his contributions in the England and Ireland series.
“So play him in place of Abhishek, or else play him in place of Ishan. You can actually play him in place of Ishan. Don’t play him in place of Abhishek. He hasn’t scored runs. Two matches have gone badly for him. So play him the third as well. Make him score runs, and if a bowling option is required, make him do that job as well,” he said.
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