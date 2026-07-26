‘What’s his mistake? play Prabhsimran, rest Ishan’: Former India cricketer makes case for PBKS batter

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Prabhsimran Singh to get a game in the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe, arguing that the Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter deserves a chance while the opportunity is there.

With India having already clinched the series with back-to-back wins, Chopra believes this is the ideal moment to test the fringe players in the squad. “Give a break to Ishan. Prabhsimran Singh will easily do the keeping job as well. So you can use him like that as a player. This is an opportunity that can be given to Prabh,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.