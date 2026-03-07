Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav: ‘He hasn’t scored too many runs against big teams’

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after playing a blistering knock on the opening night for India against the USA of 84 from 49 balls, has gone off the boil a bit. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the unfair criticism Surya has been receiving, but also pointed out the Indian skipper’s poor form against big teams. The Mumbaikar scored 242 runs from eight games in the tournament, and altough has not scored big runs has chipped in with crucial cameos at different stages of the tournament.

“I think it’s slightly unfair at times. The opinions have become very sharp these days, and they start deep diving also. What goes in Surya’s favor is that he took India to a match-winning score from 77/6 in the first match. The 32-run knock against Pakistan came at a run-a-ball, but it was his best knock because that was required at that stage, or else India might not have been able to bat 20 overs,” Chopra responded to a question asked during his YouTube video.