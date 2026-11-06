Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya: ‘They won’t miss him as much…’

Rumours are circulating about the trade of Hardik Pandya to the Punjab Kings. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that, though Hardik is a quality player, Mumbai Indians might not miss the all-rounder’s services and will manage; he also spoke about the prospect of Arshdeep Singh playing with Jasprit Bumrah.

“The Punjab team has made up its mind to let Arshdeep Singh go. Then Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah playing for the Mumbai Indians, and either Deepak Chahar or Corbin Bosch with them, and then they have Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar in spin bowling,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.