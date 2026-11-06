Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya: ‘They won’t miss him as much…’

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Rumours are circulating about the trade of Hardik Pandya to the Punjab Kings. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that, though Hardik is a quality player, Mumbai Indians might not miss the all-rounder’s services and will manage; he also spoke about the prospect of Arshdeep Singh playing with Jasprit Bumrah.
“The Punjab team has made up its mind to let Arshdeep Singh go. Then Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah playing for the Mumbai Indians, and either Deepak Chahar or Corbin Bosch with them, and then they have Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar in spin bowling,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
“It’s a serious attack. Will they miss Hardik? Kill me for saying this, they won’t miss him as much. You know how much I like Hardik Pandya, but the truth is that they will manage,” he added.
The talks of the trade have dragged on for months, but only in recent days have Mumbai been clear about what they need in return. There were murmurs that Suryakumar Yadav could also part ways with the franchise, but multiple sources have confirmed to this daily that the former India captain will stay with the five-time champions. With him staying, their batting looks as good as ever, and the franchise is exploring the bowling options others are willing to offer.
“If you see their batting, Rohit Sharma comes with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock. Then you have Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford to bat in the middle, and Naman Dhir. You have depth and quality in batting. You can now play Will Jacks easily,” Chopra observed on batting.
“This means another trade will be triggered. Punjab can go towards two franchises to ask for fast bowlers. They have Nehal Wadhera or someone else remaining whom they can give, and they (the other franchise) can give them an Indian fast bowler in return. One is the Lucknow Super Giants and the other is the Gujarat Titans,” Chopra observed.