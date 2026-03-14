Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals: ‘Started with KL Rahul down the order, and then brought him up the order’

Delhi Capitals started well in IPL 2025, but midway through the campaign, they lost their bearings and began to lose too many games in the crucial phase of the tournament, ending short of the points needed for the playoffs. Part of the reason for their woes in the second half can be attributed to the chopping and changing. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed this out and said KL Rahul’s batting number has been inconsistent.

“The success formula of teams is to hit the ground running. As soon as the first match happens, you play your best XI, and you stick with it for the longest period of time. You find that kind of consistency in trophy-winning seasons. Their challenge will be, what is their opening combination? Who are your two openers?” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.