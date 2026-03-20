Aakash Chopra on Blessing Muzarabani: ‘That length doesn’t work at all…’

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The Zimbabwe national has been delivering for his country consistently in recent times. His ability to swing and seam the ball both ways and also make the most of the bounce that is available on the surface are his strengths. But former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted that his natural length in Indian conditions might make him expensive.

“Although Blessing Muzarabani had an excellent World Cup, I am not very hopeful about him replicating that performance in the IPL. That’s what I feel. I could be completely wrong. I will put my hand up and say that I made a mistake, but the length at which he bowls mostly and the kind of wickets that are there in India, I am not 100 percent certain,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.