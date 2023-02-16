scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Muneeba Ali: The batter whose knock helped Pak register thrilling victory over the Irish women

Not only was Muneeba's century the first in the history of the Women's T20I for Pakistan, but it was also the first ever by a Pakistani player. Though she already has a ton registered under her name in the 50-over format of the game, that too, against Ireland.

ICC Women's World Cup, Pakistan cricket team, T20 world CupPakistan’s opener Muneeba Ali joins elite club in Women’s T20 World Cup history. (Twitter/ICC)
As she struck a swift hundred off 68 balls, headlines were made. Not the regular ones for this wasn’t a usual batter bringing up just another century.

Only four players have ever scored higher than Muneeba’s 102 at an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and her outstanding performance helped Pakistan reach a total that will put Ireland’s batting order to the test.

Ali made her first-class debut back in 2011-12 in Balochistan when she was just 15. The 25-year-old batter made her international debut in 2016. Before securing a regular berth Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, she represented Omar Associates in Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rode on the wicketkeeper’s sensational knock to register a thrilling 70-run victory over Irish Women in the day’s second game.

It was a convincing all-around performance from Pakistan as its 165-5 was way too much for Ireland, which was all out for 95 in 16.3 overs. Pakistan’s spinners collected nine of the 10 Irish wickets, led by left-armer Nashra Sandhu’s 4-18.

Ireland had a mountain to climb after the early departures of Amy Hunter (6), Gaby Lewis (10), and the in-form Orla Prendergast for a 21-ball 31 put Pakistan firmly on pace. They were in serious danger, thanks to Pakistan’s spinners; only Elmear Richardson (28 from 17) was able to find her flow.

Now, Muneeba was finally dismissed for 102 from just 68 balls, and as she departed the field at Newlands, she basked in the admiration of her teammates and the fans.

Pakistan finished the game on 165/5 when Ayesha Naseem hit a massive six off the final ball.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 15:14 IST
