Sanitisers, physical distancing, no handshakes or high-fives: A glimpse of cricket in times of coronavirus

Cricket will not be the same when England and West Indies resume live-action next week. For fans, a glimpse into the future was in store during the opening day of England’s three-day intra-squad practice match between Team Buttler and Team Stokes at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Following new ICC guidelines, new celebrations involved the elbow dab, using the hand-sanitisers multiple times during the course of the day.

Most importantly, saliva was not used by any of the bowlers to shine the cricket ball to minimize the threat of cricketers getting infected.

England Cricket on its official Twitter handle shared a video of seamer James Anderson, who bowled 18 overs for Team Stokes, following the rules despite wicket-keeper Ben Foakes raising his hands for a customary high-five out of habit.

Interestingly, even the substitute player who was carrying drinks onto the field was wearing gloves.

Meanwhile, on day one of the practice game, Team Buttler finished on 287/5 after uncapped Gloucestershire opener James Bracey scored 85 along with key contributions from Joe Denly and Dan Lawrence.

Anderson picked up two wickets in his 18-over spell.

