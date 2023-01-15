A Dhoni six, a Tendulkar maximum – and lots of Kohli shots: Virat Kohli’s joyous-knock in world cup year

Just before the start of Sri Lanka’s chase, Virat Kohli bounded out of the dressing room, and as he ran past the dug-out onto the pitch, he cast a half-skyward glance. The spectators in the stands beside the dug-out broke into a chorus of pleas, assuming that he was looking at them: “Once more please… once more please,” as they hurriedly unfurled their cameras and zoomed at him. Kohli didn’t hear at first but they cranked up the volume to a deafening level that his reverie broke. He looked up to see the frenzied joy of the fans, most of them wrapped in No 18 Kohli jersey. He waved his hands at them and smiled, his face still aglow in the light of his latest hundred, his 46th in this format, his 21st at home, the most by any batsman, and his third century in just four innings.

The latest masterpiece—a 110-ball 166 filled with strokes that scintillated as much as soothed—was perhaps the truest indication of his return to century-wielding prowess. There was not only mastery and magic, artistry and freedom, but more importantly enjoyment, a quality that was missing from his game as recently as the middle of last year.

But here, he seemed like a man who loved the sport as deeply and madly as he had when he first fell in with it. A contented smile adorned his face as he walked back to the pavilion to the applause of the spectators, teammates and adversaries. Even his celebrations upon reaching the hundred bespoke joy rather than anger or defiance. He was convulsed with laughter before he removed his helmet and acknowledged every corner of the ground.

The knock was filled with Kohli shots. The check drives, none as pristine as his first four, cover-driven just to the left of the mid-on fielder; the full-pelt drives, the front-elbow winking at the aluminium skies; the swat-flicks and the clips, the nudges and deflection, of which he swanned singles and doubles; a gorgeous pulled six, the last of his eight hits over the fence.

There were un-Kohli shots too. Like a helicoptered six over long-on, in a semi-Dhoni style. It was even more incredible than the Dhoni helicopter because Kohli had charged down the track, rather prematurely that Kasun Rajitha had enough time to pull the length back and slip the ball way outside his off-stump. But Kohli stretched his arms, dragged his body closer to the pitch of the ball so that he could get more power into it and swirled his wrists ferociously to cuff the ball over the long-on. He was on his knees when he completed the shot and he crackled in laughter as sailed into the stands.

Two balls later, he penned an ode to Tendulkar with a glorious chipped six over long-off that left the crowd awe-struck. The ball was slightly over-pitched, Kohli made a half front-foot press and met the ball on the rise. It seemed no more violent than a brushstroke. But Kohli was not satisfied just showing the polished face of his batting. The next ball was violently heaved over mid-wicket. Then there was the chipped extra-cover drive, standing on his toes and arching his body to manufacture the room for the shot. His knock was akin to a masterly classical dancer exploring the full range and scope of the navarasas. There was a madness to his method in this innings.

His batting transformed into Lord Shiva’s thandava in the last 10 overs, when his bat strummed deathly notes for Sri Lanka’s bowlers. His last 64 runs came off just 28 balls, and each stroke of his had an inevitability about it. And like as batsmen do, he masked the tackiness of the strip. The scorecard—390 runs and two batsmen completing better-than run-a-ball hundreds—would mislead into thinking that this wicket was a shirtfront. While it was not a difficult surface, there was uneven bounce at times. Often the ball kept low.

In the World Cup year, there would be no better news for Indian cricket, for there is no player yet who could match him in this format than Kohli in full flow. A virtuoso cricketer who has not just rediscovered his touch but also fallen back in love with the game.