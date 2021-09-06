scorecardresearch
‘A class above others’: Bumrah bamboozles England with yorkers, joins exclusive 100-wicket-club

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest pacer to reach the landmark of 100 Test wickets

By: Sports Desk |
September 6, 2021 7:41:07 pm
jasprit bumrahIn a hostile spell of fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint accuracy has put India in the driver's seat at the Oval. (AP Photo)

England’s bid for its highest successful run-chase in Test cricket was stalled by the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah. This was after the Indian fast bowler etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets. Bumrah broke the record held by Kapil Dev as he achieved the milestone in 24 matches. Kapil Dev had done it in 25 Tests.

Bumrah picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope in the second session on Day 5 to become the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the 100 Test wickets landmark. He is also the joint-8th fastest Indian to achieve the feat of a century of wickets along with Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom did it in their 24th Test match.

Among all Indians with 100 or more Test wickets, Bumrah has the best average. Kapil Dev (25), Irfan Pathan (28), his teammate Mohammed Shami (29), Javagal Srinath (30) and teammate Ishant Sharma (33) were the other seamers who reached the 100-wicket club in quick time.

Bumrah whose lethal weapon is yorker has been the key man for his captain Virat Kohli. In a hostile spell of fast bowling, Bumrah’s pinpoint accuracy has put India in the driver’s seat at the Oval.

Before the Oval, he has picked 12 victims from two Tests he played and is closely followed by Mohammed Siraj who has 11 wickets. In the Lord’s Test which India won, Bumrah took three wickets in the second innings.

Bumrah also contributed with his bat when scored 24 and added 36 runs for ninth wicket in the company of Umesh Yadav who struck 25.

England started the day under a bright sky and on 77-0, requiring 291 more runs to set a new national record for a fourth-innings chase — bettering the 362-9 scored by a Ben Stokes-inspired team against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

