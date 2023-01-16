scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘A bowler gets punished for marginally overstepping’: Gordon Greenidge on Mankading

Greenidge also says T20 is a “spectator's sport” and not “cricketer’s sport”.

Former West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge (centre) during an event at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
‘A bowler gets punished for marginally overstepping’: Gordon Greenidge on Mankading
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Legendary West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge greeted all the media persons and Delhi Cricket officials with folded hands and “assalam walekum” at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

One half of the fearsome West Indies opening pair from the late 70s and 80s, with possibly the fiercest cut shot of all time, Greenidge talked about the current hot topic “Mankading,” the future of Test and ODI cricket with the emergence of T20 leagues and the decline of West Indies cricket.

“I suppose it (Mankading) is not a pleasant way for anyone to lose their wicket and some are saying it’s not within the sport of the game. But I think to get two or three meters out of the crease is also stealing, so what do you do? It is said that you can inform the umpire this is happening and should he continue, then you have the right to get the batsman out,” Greenidge told reporters.

“On the part of the batsman, I don’t think it is rightful for that person to steal two or three meters while the bowlers get punished for marginally overstepping.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life

“Play within the rules of the game that we have to do, and hopefully, these things will not happen too often. I am certain that the authorities will probably introduce some kind of rule to curb this (Mankading) in the near future,” he added.

Greenidge pointed out why cricket in recent years has tilted more towards the batsmen and why authorities should step in to make it more competitive.

“I also have to say many of the laws introduced in the last 10-15 years has been very much in favour of the batsman and that also is not fair because bowlers are having a disadvantage. I can understand everyone wants to see sixes and fours but if you are a cricket lover, you would love to see the competition between bat and ball, not just a lopsided battle,” he said.

Advertisement

Greenidge couldn’t stop himself when asked about the relevance of 50-over cricket and why T20 has made cricket a “spectators” game.

“On a personal note, I would not like to see 50-over withdrawn and just T20 being played,” he said.

Read |‘Mankading getting out of hand’: Russell, Guha, Vaughan weigh in as Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa runs out Rwanda batter at non-striker’s end

“I believe T20 is a spectator’s sport, and it is not any more a cricketer’s sport. Yes, cricketers play, but T20, for me, is like fast food. Test cricket is real cricket.

Advertisement

“From Test cricket, we came to 50-over, then T20, now we are going to 10 over, where will we go from here maybe one over or two over per side. Keep the cricket alive but don’t banish Test cricket, that is the real cricket we all are here for, we all grew up with,” he added.

Greenidge explained why T20 cricket has become so likeable among the fans across the world.

Read |Prasad calls out Mark Waugh for ‘Mankading’ comment

“One can go to work and then come back and take their family to watch the game for three hours, which is great and that is why I believe T20 cricket is purely for spectator’s enjoyment but not for the cricket.

“I am not criticizing T20, but it is not my game. Yes, it is here and it is probably here to stay. It is not something the general public wants to see go away. It is exciting and enjoyable, and it is good to watch but not a game that I watch on a regular basis. I am a Test match person, I love Test cricket. I have always done so. It is no criticism; it is just my personal opinion,” said Greenidge.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Greenidge kept his best for West Indies cricket; when asked about its decline, he said: “It used to hurt me but it doesn’t hurt me anymore because I don’t watch cricket anymore. Only if it is Test cricket and only if it is about a young player, who I have heard about, I will try my best to go and watch that kid play and make my own judgement about what I feel of that player.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 19:57 IST
Next Story

RSS leader: Solution to all tests is Hindu way of life

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 16: Latest News
close