Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

‘A bit like you guys when you drew the World Cup final’: Tim Southee’s cheeky reply to Joe Root ‘Aussies celebrating 2019 Ashes draw’ comment

Ross Taylor in his autobiography shares an amusing exchange between Joe Root and Tim Southee after the 2019 Ashes series.

Former England batter Joe Root and and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee. (File)

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor in his autobiography, revealed an interesting interaction between England batter Joe Root and Blackcaps pacer Tim Southee before the start of the 2019 Test series.

Taylor in his autobiography wrote: “Before the first, a few of the boys out on the field catching up with Joe Root and some of the England players.”

The discussion on the Ashes series came up Australia had retained the Ashes after drawing the series 2-2.

“Bloody hell,” said Joe, “didn’t the Aussie carry on like pork chops when they drew the series?”

Tim Southee, who was quick to reply, went back to Joe Root with: “Yeah, a bit like you guys when you drew the World Cup final.”

Joe Root smiled and said, “I think you got me.”

England won the 2019 ODI World Cup on the boundary count after the match was tied twice, including in the Super Over.

In his autobiography, Taylor had also revealed about his racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket.

Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room “banter” and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials.

“Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport,” Taylor writes in his book, entitled “Black & White.”

“For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t readily apparent to your teammates or the cricketing public.”

The 38-year-old Taylor said many people assumed he was of Maori or Indian heritage because Pacific Island representation in New Zealand cricket is so rare. He said locker room banter sometimes was racist and hurtful but he was concerned that raising the issue might make the situation worse.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:41:06 am
