Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

991 players sign up for for IPL 2023 auction

"If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," said the statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The IPL 2023 Players' Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. (File)

A total of 991 cricketers including 714 Indians have registered for the IPL 2023 Players’ Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52).

West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.

The players’ list has 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

The capped players include 19 from India.

Twenty players have registered their names from associate nations.

The uncapped players who previously played IPL include 91 from India and 604 overseas.

The list has 604 uncapped Indians, and 88 overseas.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:55:25 pm
Dutch looking for solution to lack of form but also happy to be winning

