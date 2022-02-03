90 players picked in inaugural edition of Bengal Women’s T20 Blast

The inaugural edition of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast saw 90 talented women’s cricketers from different age groups being picked into 6 teams at the players’ draft process at Eden Gardens.

The first ever players’ draft for women’s cricket started with the Cricket association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya’s inaugural address with representatives from the respective teams being present. CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das, tour, fixture & technical committee chairman Subhankar Ghosh Dastidar, players’ benevolent and benefit fund committee chairman Santanu Mitra, women’s national selector Mithu Mukherjee, women’s cricket committee chairman Shyama Dey (Shaw), women’s selection committee chairman Chandana Mukherjee and BCCI match referee Moumita Chakraborty were also present.

The six clubs participating in the tournament are- East Bengal, Rajasthan Club, Md Sporting, Town, Aryan and Kalighat Club.

Dalmiya said, “We are very happy to resume our local tournaments which were stalled because of the recent Covid-19 surge. We have been contemplating over the last few years that club cricket in the women’s segment must begin. We tried to start this tournament last season but due to Covid, it had to be cancelled. This is not going to be a one-off tournament and we will be working keenly to make it better each passing year.”

“We couldn’t organise the tournament at Eden Gardens this time as we have international matches coming up. The pool was created on the basis of the players’ statistics so that there’s complete transparency. Women’s cricket in the country is progressing and this tournament will prepare our girls for any national level premiere T20 tournament. The tournament will be streamed live on Fancode and we aim to make it bigger in the coming years,” he added.

The tournament will start from February 7 at BCA Kalyani and will conclude on February 23. All the matches will be streamed live on Fancode app.